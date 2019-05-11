Dr. Kumiko Owada, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Owada is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kumiko Owada, MD
Overview of Dr. Kumiko Owada, MD
Dr. Kumiko Owada, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Dr. Owada's Office Locations
Wellstar Neurology677 Church St NE, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 422-2326
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome! Took time with me explain my husband conditions very well so I could understand.
About Dr. Kumiko Owada, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1144472150
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
