Dr. Kumuda Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kumuda Reddy, MD
Overview
Dr. Kumuda Reddy, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mayfield, KY. They graduated from Institute Of Med Sciences Osmania Med College Osmania University.
Dr. Reddy works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Fern Terrace Lodge Of MayfieldPaducah Rd, Mayfield, KY 42066 Directions (270) 356-4495
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reddy?
About Dr. Kumuda Reddy, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1033379144
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Hospital
- Institute Of Med Sciences Osmania Med College Osmania University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reddy works at
Dr. Reddy has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.