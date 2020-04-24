Dr. Kumudchandra Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kumudchandra Shah, MD
Overview of Dr. Kumudchandra Shah, MD
Dr. Kumudchandra Shah, MD is a Pulmonologist in Gadsden, AL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from U Bombay and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center and Riverview Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Shah's Office Locations
Shah Clinic of Neal LLC1401 Rainbow Dr, Gadsden, AL 35901 Directions (256) 547-4931
Hospital Affiliations
- Grandview Medical Center
- Riverview Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Shah is so smart and knowledgeable. He helped me get my COPD under control.
About Dr. Kumudchandra Shah, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1922173277
Education & Certifications
- U Bombay
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Bronchospasm and Pneumonia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.