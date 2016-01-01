Dr. Ramasubbu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kumudha Ramasubbu, MD
Overview
Dr. Kumudha Ramasubbu, MD is an Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from Ruprecht-Karls-Universitaet Heidelberg, Medizinische Gesamtfakultat and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Newyork-presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital506 6th St, Brooklyn, NY 11215 DirectionsMondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ramasubbu?
About Dr. Kumudha Ramasubbu, MD
- Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology
- English
- 1396825717
Education & Certifications
- Ruprecht-Karls-Universitaet Heidelberg, Medizinische Gesamtfakultat
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramasubbu accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramasubbu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramasubbu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramasubbu.
