Dr. Kumudha Ramasubbu, MD

Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology
3.0 (2)
Overview

Dr. Kumudha Ramasubbu, MD is an Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from Ruprecht-Karls-Universitaet Heidelberg, Medizinische Gesamtfakultat and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Ramasubbu works at New York Methodist in Brooklyn, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Newyork-presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
    506 6th St, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Congestive Heart Failure
Cardiomyopathy
Congenital Heart Defects
Congestive Heart Failure
Cardiomyopathy
Congenital Heart Defects

Treatment frequency



Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Kumudha Ramasubbu, MD

    Specialties
    • Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1396825717
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Ruprecht-Karls-Universitaet Heidelberg, Medizinische Gesamtfakultat
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ramasubbu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ramasubbu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ramasubbu works at New York Methodist in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Ramasubbu’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramasubbu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramasubbu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramasubbu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramasubbu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

