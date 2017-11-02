Dr. Kumudini Ginde, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ginde is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kumudini Ginde, MD
Dr. Kumudini Ginde, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They completed their residency with Aurora Health Care
Alexian Brothers Behavioral Health Hospital Outpatient Group Practice1786 Moon Lake Blvd Ste 104, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (847) 755-8090
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Dr.Ginde has helped me along my journey with ocd...kind..compassionate and I will continue seeing her until I kick the bucket from my cancer!
- Psychiatry
- English
- Aurora Health Care
Dr. Ginde has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ginde accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ginde has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ginde. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ginde.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ginde, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ginde appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.