Dr. Choi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kun-Young Choi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kun-Young Choi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Herndon, VA. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital and Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Dr. Choi works at
Locations
Herndon Family Medicine An Inova Partner381 Elden St Ste 1000, Herndon, VA 20170 Directions (703) 481-1505
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Choi is a kind,sensitive and talented doctor. Good doctor!
About Dr. Kun-Young Choi, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1891215851
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University Fairfax Family Practice
- George Washington University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Choi accepts Aetna and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Choi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Choi works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Choi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Choi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Choi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.