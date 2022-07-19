Overview of Dr. Kunal Desai, MD

Dr. Kunal Desai, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Greenwich, CT. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Desai works at Yale Medicine Neurology in Greenwich, CT with other offices in Stamford, CT and New Haven, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.