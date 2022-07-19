Dr. Kunal Desai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kunal Desai, MD
Overview of Dr. Kunal Desai, MD
Dr. Kunal Desai, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Greenwich, CT. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Desai works at
Dr. Desai's Office Locations
Yale Medicine Neurology15 Valley Dr Ste 201, Greenwich, CT 06831 Directions (203) 863-4490
Mill Hill Medical Consultants Inc55 Holly Hill Ln Ste 240, Greenwich, CT 06830 Directions (203) 863-4490
Northeast Medical Group - Internal Medicine - Stamford260 Long Ridge Rd, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (866) 470-9253
Yale Medical Group800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 06519 Directions (203) 785-4085Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Greenwich Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough. Personable.
About Dr. Kunal Desai, MD
- Neurology
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Desai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Desai accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Desai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Desai has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking, Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Desai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Desai. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desai.
