Dr. Kunal Grover, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kunal Grover, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Union, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Trinitas Regional Medical Center.
Advanced Gastroenterology Group1308 Morris Ave Ste 102, Union, NJ 07083 Directions (908) 851-2770Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Trinitas Regional Medical Center
I’ve been to many gastro before and I am so thankful to have found Dr. Grover. He is extremely positive, friendly and takes your symptoms seriously. If something doesn’t work, he doesn’t give up to find what is the cause. I’ve been having issues that have been difficult to understand and he has been extremely helpful and productive. He answers all my questions and concerns and brings ease to this difficult journey.
- 20 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- UMDNJ - University Hospital
- St. George's University School of Medicine
- Bucknell University
