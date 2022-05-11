Overview

Dr. Kunal Jajoo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital, Brigham And Women's Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Constipation and Bile Duct Procedure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.