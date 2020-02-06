Overview of Dr. Kunal Kalra, MD

Dr. Kunal Kalra, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Victorville, CA. They graduated from Grant Medical College and Sir Jj Group Of Hospitals, University Of Bombay and is affiliated with Desert Valley Hospital.



Dr. Kalra works at Choice Medical - Bekemeir in Victorville, CA with other offices in Detroit, MI and Troy, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Sprain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.