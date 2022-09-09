Dr. Kunal Kanitkar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kanitkar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kunal Kanitkar, MD
Overview of Dr. Kunal Kanitkar, MD
Dr. Kunal Kanitkar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lexington, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center and Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital.
Dr. Kanitkar's Office Locations
Palmetto Ophthalmology Associates P.A.340 W Butler St, Lexington, SC 29072 Directions (803) 359-8777
Hospital Affiliations
- Lexington Medical Center
- Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kanitkar is a wonderful doctor. I trust him100 percent. He is an expert in his field. His bedside manner is perfect! A very nice gentleman. The best!!!!! Jane Cubbage
About Dr. Kunal Kanitkar, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kanitkar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kanitkar accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kanitkar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kanitkar has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kanitkar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kanitkar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kanitkar.
