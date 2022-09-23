Dr. Kunal Mehta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kunal Mehta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kunal Mehta, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Garden City, NY. They completed their fellowship with New York Medical College Westchester Medical Center
Dr. Mehta works at
Locations
Evergreen Ear Nose and Throat975 Stewart Ave, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 222-8600
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mehta is personable, empathetic, knowledgeable and a great doctor from personal experience. I trust him to treat not only me but recommend him to friends and family. I am actually shocked to see negative comments about him here, as I have never felt not listened to and never felt that he did not address my problems.
About Dr. Kunal Mehta, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1902115553
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College Westchester Medical Center
- Westchester Medical Center
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
