Dr. Kunal Saigal, MD

Radiation Oncology
5.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Orlando, FL
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kunal Saigal, MD

Dr. Kunal Saigal, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Saigal works at Adventhealth Medical Group Radiation Oncology At Central Florida in Orlando, FL with other offices in Kissimmee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Saigal's Office Locations

  1. 1
    AdventHealth Medical Group Radiation Oncology at Central Florida
    2501 N Orange Ave Ste 181, Orlando, FL 32804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 303-2030
  2. 2
    Radiation Oncology Specialists
    1300 W Oak St, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 944-5200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecologic Cancer
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Treatment frequency



Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
High-Dose Rate (HDR) Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Body Radiotherapy (SBRT) Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 20, 2018
    I have been a patient of Dr. Saigal for a few years now and, despite dealing with very heavy issues, a visit with him is always productive and satisfying. Dr. Saigal takes the time to answer all of your questions and listen to your concerns. He is not afraid to reach out to other doctors to get answers for you. His bedside manner is impeccable and I could not recommend him more. When a harsh diagnosis is made, as a patient, I am truly grateful for Dr. Saigal.
    Robert G. in Orlando, FL — Nov 20, 2018
    About Dr. Kunal Saigal, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1073772067
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Beth Israel Med Ctr
    Residency
    • University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    • Washington Hospital Center/Georgetown University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of Miami Miller School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Miami
    Board Certifications
    • Radiation Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kunal Saigal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saigal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Saigal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Saigal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Saigal has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saigal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Saigal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saigal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saigal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saigal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

