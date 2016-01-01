Dr. Tank has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kunal Tank, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kunal Tank, MD
Dr. Kunal Tank, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Greenville, AL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Gujarat University / Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College and is affiliated with Adena Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Tank's Office Locations
Regional Medical Center of Central Alabama29 L V Stabler Dr, Greenville, AL 36037 Directions (334) 270-5502
Online Care Network II PC75 State St Fl 26, Boston, MA 02109 Directions (617) 204-3500
Hospital Affiliations
- Adena Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kunal Tank, MD
- Psychiatry
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Gujarat University / Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tank accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tank has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tank works at
Dr. Tank has seen patients for Suicidal Ideation, Tobacco Use Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tank on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Tank. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tank.
