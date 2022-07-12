Overview of Dr. Kunal Thakkar, MD

Dr. Kunal Thakkar, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from University of Illinois At Chicago / School of Public Health and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Beaches.



Dr. Thakkar works at Advanced Ear Nose Throat Associates in Jacksonville, FL with other offices in Jacksonville Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Throat Pain, Earwax Buildup and Eustachian Tube Dysfunction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.