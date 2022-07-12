Dr. Kunal Thakkar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thakkar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kunal Thakkar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kunal Thakkar, MD
Dr. Kunal Thakkar, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from University of Illinois At Chicago / School of Public Health and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Beaches.
Dr. Thakkar works at
Dr. Thakkar's Office Locations
St Vincents Ambulatory Care Inc Dba4205 Belfort Rd Ste 2005, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 339-0350
Advanced Ear, Nose, Throat Associates1560 ROBERTS DR, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250 Directions (904) 339-0350
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center Beaches
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kunal Thakkar is very professional, very skilled, I had blocked ears, and now both in best condition. thank you Dr Kunal
About Dr. Kunal Thakkar, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Gujarati
- 1306009139
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois At Chicago / School of Public Health
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thakkar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thakkar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thakkar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thakkar has seen patients for Throat Pain, Earwax Buildup and Eustachian Tube Dysfunction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thakkar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Thakkar speaks Gujarati.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Thakkar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thakkar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thakkar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thakkar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.