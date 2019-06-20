Dr. Kunj Desai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kunj Desai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kunj Desai, MD
Dr. Kunj Desai, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX.
Dr. Desai works at
Dr. Desai's Office Locations
The Hand Center of San Antonio21 Spurs Ln Ste 310, San Antonio, TX 78240 Directions (210) 558-7025
Methodist Specialty and Transplant Hospital8026 Floyd Curl Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 558-7025
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Terrific doctor!!
About Dr. Kunj Desai, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Desai has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Desai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Desai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Desai works at
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.