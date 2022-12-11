Overview

Dr. Kunjal Gandhi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.



Dr. Gandhi works at Dr. Suku George, MD, MPH, FACP, FACG in Marietta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Unexplained Weight Loss and Vomiting Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.