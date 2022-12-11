Dr. Kunjal Gandhi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gandhi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kunjal Gandhi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kunjal Gandhi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Dr. Gandhi works at
Locations
-
1
GI Specialists of Georgia711 Canton Rd NE Ste 300, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (678) 741-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gandhi?
I had an Endoscopy and Colonoscopy on Dec 9, 2022 performed by Dr. Gandhi. She is very professional and thorough. I am VERY pleased that Dr. Gandhi was the doctor SCHEDULED 2 perform this procedure. Everything went well, with great results! Thank you Lord!! I was a little hesitant to have these two procedures done, and EXTREMELY happy that I went forward with them, with such a PLEASANT DOCTOR that performed them! I am forever grateful!
About Dr. Kunjal Gandhi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1235438607
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gandhi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gandhi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gandhi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gandhi works at
Dr. Gandhi has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Unexplained Weight Loss and Vomiting Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gandhi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Gandhi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gandhi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gandhi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gandhi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.