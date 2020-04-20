Overview

Dr. Kunjal Patel, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hillsborough, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from St George S University School Of Medicine|St. George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.



Dr. Patel works at RWJPE Branchburg Medical Group Towne Centre Family Care in Hillsborough, NJ with other offices in Roselle, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.