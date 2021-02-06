See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Garden City, NY
Dr. Kuntal Avashia, MD

Sleep Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kuntal Avashia, MD

Dr. Kuntal Avashia, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital, NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital, NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn, NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island and Olean General Hospital.

Dr. Avashia works at NYU Langone Langone Sleep Medicine Associates in Garden City, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Avashia's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Winthrop Occupational and Environmental Medicine
    1300 Franklin Ave Ste UL4A, Garden City, NY 11530 (516) 796-3700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Huntington Hospital
  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
  • NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn
  • NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
  • Olean General Hospital

Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Rhythmic Movement Disorder Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Independent Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 06, 2021
    I have seen Dr. Avashia twice, and I very impressed. He takes time to explain everything, including treatment options and insurance issues. He answers any and all questions and does it all with great kindness.
    linda Comac — Feb 06, 2021
    About Dr. Kuntal Avashia, MD

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1649595471
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Winthrop - University Hospital
    Residency
    • SUNY Downstate University Brooklyn
    Medical Education
    • AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kuntal Avashia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Avashia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Avashia has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Avashia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Avashia works at NYU Langone Langone Sleep Medicine Associates in Garden City, NY. View the full address on Dr. Avashia’s profile.

    Dr. Avashia has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Avashia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Avashia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Avashia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

