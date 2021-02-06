Dr. Kuntal Avashia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Avashia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kuntal Avashia, MD
Dr. Kuntal Avashia, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital, NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital, NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn, NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island and Olean General Hospital.
Winthrop Occupational and Environmental Medicine1300 Franklin Ave Ste UL4A, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 796-3700
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
- Olean General Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Independent Health
- MultiPlan
I have seen Dr. Avashia twice, and I very impressed. He takes time to explain everything, including treatment options and insurance issues. He answers any and all questions and does it all with great kindness.
- Winthrop - University Hospital
- SUNY Downstate University Brooklyn
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Sleep Medicine
