Dr. Kunwar Vohra, MD

Pulmonary Disease
3.8 (32)
Map Pin Small Carmel, IN
Call for new patient details
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kunwar Vohra, MD

Dr. Kunwar Vohra, MD is a Pulmonologist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from All India Inst Med Scis and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel, Ascension St. Vincent Fishers and Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis.

Dr. Vohra works at Ascension Medical Group Carmel Gastroenterology in Carmel, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Sleep Study and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Vohra's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ascension Medical Group Carmel Multi-Specialty Clinic
    13450 N Meridian St Ste 354, Carmel, IN 46032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 249-0990

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel
  • Ascension St. Vincent Fishers
  • Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dec 16, 2022
    Nurse Shelby was thorough and professional in getting me ready for my visit with Dr Vohra. Dr Vohra was also thorough with my exam and interview.
    — Dec 16, 2022
    About Dr. Kunwar Vohra, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vohra has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vohra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vohra works at Ascension Medical Group Carmel Gastroenterology in Carmel, IN. View the full address on Dr. Vohra’s profile.

    Dr. Vohra has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Sleep Study and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vohra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Vohra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vohra.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vohra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vohra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

