Dr. Kuppusamy Ragupathi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ragupathi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kuppusamy Ragupathi, MD
Overview
Dr. Kuppusamy Ragupathi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in College Station, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Dr M.G.R. University / Coimbatore Medical College.
Dr. Ragupathi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ragupathi K MD1602 Rock Prairie Rd Ste 200, College Station, TX 77845 Directions (979) 693-6641
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ragupathi?
Sandie at check in was awesome. Very organized, professional and caring! Thank you , Sandie and Dr Ragupathi for helping me stay strong and healthy for my family!
About Dr. Kuppusamy Ragupathi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1639267727
Education & Certifications
- Dr M.G.R. University / Coimbatore Medical College
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ragupathi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ragupathi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ragupathi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ragupathi works at
Dr. Ragupathi has seen patients for Duodenal Ulcer, Hernia, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ragupathi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ragupathi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ragupathi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ragupathi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ragupathi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.