Dr. Kurt Bernsdorff, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sylvania, OH. They graduated from The University of Toledo College of Medicine and is affiliated with ProMedica Flower Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Bernsdorff works at ProMedica Physicians Digestive Healthcare in Sylvania, OH with other offices in Toledo, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.