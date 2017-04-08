Dr. Kurt Bernsdorff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernsdorff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kurt Bernsdorff, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kurt Bernsdorff, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sylvania, OH. They graduated from The University of Toledo College of Medicine and is affiliated with ProMedica Flower Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Dr. Bernsdorff works at
Locations
-
1
ProMedica Physicians Digestive Healthcare5700 Monroe St Unit 103, Sylvania, OH 43560 Directions (419) 843-7996
-
2
ProMedica Physicians Digestive Healthcare3439 Granite Cir, Toledo, OH 43617 Directions (419) 843-7996
Hospital Affiliations
- ProMedica Flower Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Paramount
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was diagnosed with severe Barrett's Esophagus. Dr. Bernsdorff has been exceptional in his communication and treatment. He and his staff have performed 3 Halo Ablations so far and the results have been fantastic. I highly recommend Dr. Bernsdorff
About Dr. Kurt Bernsdorff, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1457348799
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny General Hospital
- St. Joseph Mercy Hospital
- St. Joseph Mercy Hospital
- The University of Toledo College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bernsdorff has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bernsdorff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bernsdorff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bernsdorff works at
Dr. Bernsdorff has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bernsdorff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernsdorff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernsdorff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bernsdorff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bernsdorff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.