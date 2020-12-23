Dr. Kurt Bodily, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bodily is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kurt Bodily, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kurt Bodily, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Provo, UT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mountain View Hospital, Timpanogos Regional Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.
Dr. Bodily works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Revere Health Gastroenterology1055 N 500 W Ste 100, Provo, UT 84604 Directions (801) 374-1268
-
2
Revere Health555 W STATE ROAD 164, Salem, UT 84653 Directions (801) 374-1268
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Hospital
- Timpanogos Regional Hospital
- Utah Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bodily?
I’ve felt comfortable and at ease in my appointments with Dr. Bodily. He is very knowledgeable, explains things well, and is thorough. I’ve been very pleased with my experience.
About Dr. Kurt Bodily, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1780600312
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- Duke University Hospital
- University of Washington School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bodily has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bodily accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bodily has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bodily works at
Dr. Bodily has seen patients for Ulcerative Colitis, Abdominal Pain and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bodily on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Bodily. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bodily.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bodily, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bodily appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.