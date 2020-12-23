Overview

Dr. Kurt Bodily, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Provo, UT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mountain View Hospital, Timpanogos Regional Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.



Dr. Bodily works at Revere Health Gastroenterology in Provo, UT with other offices in Salem, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Ulcerative Colitis, Abdominal Pain and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.