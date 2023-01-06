Dr. Kurt Cousins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cousins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kurt Cousins, MD
Overview of Dr. Kurt Cousins, MD
Dr. Kurt Cousins, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of North Carolina At Chapel Hill School Of Med.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cousins' Office Locations
- 1 3307 Northland Dr Ste 180, Austin, TX 78731 Directions (512) 701-1490
- 2 6300 West Loop S, Bellaire, TX 77401 Directions (512) 701-1490
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- We do not accept health insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Cousins spent time trying to fully understand our daughter’s journey with medication management etc
About Dr. Kurt Cousins, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1568608008
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine, The Menninger Clinic
- University Of Maryland-Sheppard Pratt Hospital
- University Of North Carolina At Chapel Hill School Of Med
- Columbia University
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cousins has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cousins accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cousins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Cousins. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cousins.
