Overview of Dr. Kurt Eichholz, MD

Dr. Kurt Eichholz, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Saint Louis University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Jefferson, Mercy Hospital South, Mercy Hospital St. Louis and St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Eichholz works at St. Louis Minimally Invasive Spine Center in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Herniated Disc and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.