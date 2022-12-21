Dr. Kurt Eichholz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eichholz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kurt Eichholz, MD
Overview of Dr. Kurt Eichholz, MD
Dr. Kurt Eichholz, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Saint Louis University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Jefferson, Mercy Hospital South, Mercy Hospital St. Louis and St. Luke's Hospital.
Dr. Eichholz's Office Locations
St. Louis Minimally Invasive Spine Center4590 S Lindbergh Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63127 Directions (314) 270-9494
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Jefferson
- Mercy Hospital South
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicare
- MercyCare Health Plans
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kurt Eichholz, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Turkish
Education & Certifications
- The University Of Chicago, Section Of Neurosurgery
- University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics
- Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Eichholz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eichholz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eichholz has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Herniated Disc and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eichholz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Eichholz speaks Turkish.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Eichholz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eichholz.
