Dr. Kurt Eichholz, MD

Neurosurgery
3.6 (44)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kurt Eichholz, MD

Dr. Kurt Eichholz, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Saint Louis University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Jefferson, Mercy Hospital South, Mercy Hospital St. Louis and St. Luke's Hospital.

Dr. Eichholz works at St. Louis Minimally Invasive Spine Center in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Herniated Disc and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Eichholz's Office Locations

  1
    St. Louis Minimally Invasive Spine Center
    St. Louis Minimally Invasive Spine Center
4590 S Lindbergh Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63127
(314) 270-9494

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital Jefferson
  • Mercy Hospital South
  • Mercy Hospital St. Louis
  • St. Luke's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Chordoma
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Kyphosis
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MercyCare Health Plans
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (14)
    How was your appointment with Dr. Eichholz?

    Dec 21, 2022
    I had surgery by him 5 weeks ago
    Mahmood A Qalbani MD — Dec 21, 2022
    About Dr. Kurt Eichholz, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Turkish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053323915
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The University Of Chicago, Section Of Neurosurgery
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kurt Eichholz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eichholz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Eichholz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Eichholz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Eichholz works at St. Louis Minimally Invasive Spine Center in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Eichholz’s profile.

    Dr. Eichholz has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Herniated Disc and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eichholz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Eichholz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eichholz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eichholz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eichholz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

