Dr. Kurt Evans, MD

Urology
4.0 (3)
Map Pin Small Arlington, TX
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kurt Evans, MD

Dr. Kurt Evans, MD is an Urology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine and is affiliated with JPS Family Health Center.

Dr. Evans works at JOHN PETER SMITH SOUTHEAST MEDICAL HOME in Arlington, TX with other offices in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of USMD
Dr. Evans' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Southeast Tarrant County Medical Home
    1050 W Arkansas Ln Ste 150, Arlington, TX 76013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 702-1100
  2. 2
    Jps Surgical Center Arlington (jsca)
    4400 New York Ave, Arlington, TX 76018 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 702-1100
  3. 3
    Univ N TX Health Science Ctr
    855 Montgomery St Fl 5, Fort Worth, TX 76107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 735-5450

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • JPS Family Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Polyuria Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urology Conditions Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Choice Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 10, 2019
    Dr. Evans is a compassionate, caring doctor. He is also an excellent urologist. I had an extremely large kidney stone and due to the extreme pain involved he treated me in two phases instead of one; stent placement then lithotripsy. He was successful in breaking up the kidney stone and I passed all of it without any complications. Many thanks for job well done and I would recommend him with confidence.
    — Apr 10, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Kurt Evans, MD
    About Dr. Kurt Evans, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801843115
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Naval Regional Medical Center, San Diego
    Residency
    Internship
    • Naval Regional Medical Center, Camp Pendleton
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of New Mexico School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of New Mexico
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kurt Evans, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Evans is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Evans has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Evans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Evans has seen patients for Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Evans on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Evans. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evans.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Evans, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Evans appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

