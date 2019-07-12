Overview of Dr. Kurt Fine, MD

Dr. Kurt Fine, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Spokane, WA. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Providence Holy Family Hospital.



Dr. Fine works at Associates For Women's Health in Spokane, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Amniocentesis and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.