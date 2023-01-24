Dr. Kurt Friedman, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kurt Friedman, DDS
Dr. Kurt Friedman, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Plantation, FL. They graduated from University of North Carolina At Chapel Hill|Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital, HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, HCA Florida Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hospital West.
Oral-Facial Reconstruction & Implant Center - Plantation100 NW 82nd Ave, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 601-3046Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hospital West
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Dominion Insurance
- EmblemHealth
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- Memorial Healthcare System
- MetLife
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Preferred Care Partners
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- Tricare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Friedman took such great care of my 92 year old mother-in-law when she developed a stone in her salivary gland and was in tremendous pain. He saw her three times in one week. He found the stone and was able to remove it. Dr. Friedman is a very compassionate doctor and truly cares about his patients.
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English
- 1477511491
- University of North Carolina At Chapel Hill|Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College of Virginia School of Medicine
