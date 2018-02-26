Overview of Dr. Kurt Gasner, MD

Dr. Kurt Gasner, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Hand Fracture , Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.