Dr. Kurt Gasner, MD
Overview of Dr. Kurt Gasner, MD
Dr. Kurt Gasner, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Hand Fracture , Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gasner's Office Locations
- 1 1717 S Orange Ave Ste 103, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 236-0404
Emergency Physicians of Central Florida Llp22 W Underwood St, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 236-0404
Jewett Orthopedic Clinic PA701 PLATINUM PT, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 206-4500
Jewett Orthopaedic Clinic1285 ORANGE AVE, Winter Park, FL 32789 Directions (407) 647-2287Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had elbow bone spur last year that Dr. Gasner removed without incident. It has been about 10 months since the surgery. The result were a 95% reduction in pain. It is rare that I feel any pain at all and any surgery that is this effective is a success. He is good with information about the surgery but is pretty much all business. That works for me but if you are looking for a touchy/feely doctor that will spend a lot of time with you -- you may want to keep on looking.
About Dr. Kurt Gasner, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1992796551
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota Med Center
- Orlando Regional Med Center
- Orlando Regional Medical Center
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- Orthopedic Surgery
