Dr. Kurt Grelck, DO

Dermatology
4.8 (286)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kurt Grelck, DO is a Dermatologist in Stevens Point, WI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Aspirus Riverview Hospital and Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Dr. Grelck works at Forefront Dermatology - Stevens Point in Stevens Point, WI with other offices in Wisconsin Rapids, WI and Waupaca, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Contact Dermatitis and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Stevens Point Clinic
    5501a Vern Holmes Dr, Stevens Point, WI 54482 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (715) 344-0172
  2. 2
    Wisconsin Rapids
    420 Dewey St, Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (715) 421-4500
  3. 3
    Forefront Dermatology - Waupaca
    900 Riverside Dr Ste 5, Waupaca, WI 54981 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (715) 258-3041

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Aspirus Riverview Hospital
  • Aspirus Wausau Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Rash
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Rash
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis

Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Itchy Skin
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Skin Tag Removal
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Dermatomyositis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Dyshydrotic Eczema
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Lesion
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Ganglion Cyst
Hair Loss
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Keloid Scar
Malaise and Fatigue
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Psoriasis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Skin Ulcer
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Spider Veins
Varicose Veins
Venous Insufficiency
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acanthosis Nigricans
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis
Benign Tumor
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Breast Pain
Chickenpox
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Herpetiformis
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dyslipidemia
Erythema Multiforme
Excessive Sweating
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Granuloma of Skin
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Kaposi's Sarcoma
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Lipid Disorders
Mastodynia
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Narrow Band UVB Light for Psoriasis
Narrow Band UVB Light for Vitiligo
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Osteopenia
Outer Ear Infection
Parapsoriasis
Pityriasis Rosea
Polymyositis
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Psoriatic Arthritis
Raynaud's Disease
Sarcoidosis
Scabies
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Skin Aging
Skin Diseases
Skin Disorders
Stevens-Johnson Syndrome
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Varicose Eczema
Venous Sclerotherapy
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Wrinkles
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Security Health Plan (SHP)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WEA Trust

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 286 ratings
    Patient Ratings (286)
    5 Star
    (265)
    4 Star
    (10)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Kurt Grelck, DO

    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1619203858
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Columbia Hospital - Palm Beach Centre for Graduate Medical Education|Columbia Hospital-Palm Beach Centre For Graduate Medical Education
    Residency
    • Columbia Hospital - Palm Beach Centre for Graduate Medical Education
    Internship
    • Columbia Hospital - Palm Beach Centre for Graduate Medical Education
    Medical Education
    • Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
