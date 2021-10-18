Dr. Hecox has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kurt Hecox, MD
Dr. Kurt Hecox, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They graduated from Tucom-Ca.
Dr. Hecox works at
Childrens Hospital of Wisconsin9000 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53226 Directions (414) 266-3464
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Extremely knowledgeable neurologist. He was the only neurologist that took the time to help our son who was 3 years old at the time, having numerous seizures every day. We saw so many other neurologists, Dr Hecox was the one to help our son and us get answers, treatment and help us thru the worst days of our lives!
- Neurology
- English
- 1164473997
- Childrens Med Ctr,
- Tucom-Ca
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hecox. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hecox.
