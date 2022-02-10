Overview of Dr. Kurt Heiland, MD

Dr. Kurt Heiland, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.



Dr. Heiland works at Valley ENT in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Postnasal Drip, Earwax Buildup and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.