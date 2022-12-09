Overview of Dr. Kurt Heintzelman, MD

Dr. Kurt Heintzelman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Fairfield Medical Center and Mount Carmel East.



Dr. Heintzelman works at Access Ohio in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Bipolar Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.