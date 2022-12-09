Dr. Kurt Heintzelman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heintzelman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kurt Heintzelman, MD
Overview of Dr. Kurt Heintzelman, MD
Dr. Kurt Heintzelman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Fairfield Medical Center and Mount Carmel East.
Dr. Heintzelman's Office Locations
Access Ohio4725 Parkwick Dr Ste 100, Columbus, OH 43228 Directions (614) 655-3345
- 2 6400 E Broad St, Columbus, OH 43213 Directions (614) 655-3345
Hospital Affiliations
- Fairfield Medical Center
- Mount Carmel East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
We tried alot of different cocktails and it's been a ride but today I'm feeling outta the fog and my ghosts are disappearing. Much love to Dr H!
About Dr. Kurt Heintzelman, MD
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Heintzelman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heintzelman accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heintzelman has seen patients for Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heintzelman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Heintzelman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heintzelman.
