Dr. Kurt Hirshorn, MD
Overview of Dr. Kurt Hirshorn, MD
Dr. Kurt Hirshorn, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of South Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg, HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital, HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital, St. Anthony's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Hirshorn's Office Locations
Orthocare Florida4600 4th St N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33703 Directions (727) 527-5272
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg
- HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital
- HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital
- St. Anthony's Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Just had hip replacement surgery. And already up getting around. Very wonderful Dr.he doesn't sugar coat it.straight foward.Friendly and really cares for you.
About Dr. Kurt Hirshorn, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, Laotian and Spanish
- 1114199718
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- ATLANTA MEDICAL CENTER
- ATLANTA MEDICAL CENTER
- University Of South Florida College Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
