Dr. Kurt Holmes, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holmes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kurt Holmes, DDS
Overview
Dr. Kurt Holmes, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Memphis, TN.
Dr. Holmes works at
Locations
-
1
American Family Dentistry - Southwind3267 Hacks Cross Rd, Memphis, TN 38125 Directions (901) 589-8793
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Holmes?
I’ve been a patient here since I was a small child (I’m 25 now). They have my full support and recommendation! I especially love my long time hygienist Tracie. I’ve temporarily relocated and I travel just to see them. I wouldn’t feel comfortable allowing anyone else to care for my smile!
About Dr. Kurt Holmes, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1275602716
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holmes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holmes accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Holmes using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Holmes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holmes works at
305 patients have reviewed Dr. Holmes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holmes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holmes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holmes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.