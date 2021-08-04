Overview

Dr. Kurt Hong, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC, LAC + USC Medical Center and USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center.



Dr. Hong works at Keck Med Ctr USC Intrnl Medcn S in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Pasadena, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.