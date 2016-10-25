Dr. Kurt Ick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kurt Ick, MD is an Urology Specialist in Kingsport, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Bristol Regional Medical Center, Hawkins County Memorial Hospital, Holston Valley Medical Center, Indian Path Community Hospital, Johnson City Medical Center, Lonesome Pine Hospital and Norton Community Hospital.
Kingsport Urology Group1932 Brookside Dr, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 246-4155
Holston Valley Medical Center130 W Ravine Rd, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 224-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Bristol Regional Medical Center
- Hawkins County Memorial Hospital
- Holston Valley Medical Center
- Indian Path Community Hospital
- Johnson City Medical Center
- Lonesome Pine Hospital
- Norton Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I started seeing Dr Ick after having no luck with the Urology group at Wellmont. Dr Ick was very nice and understanding! He explained everything to me and scheduled surgery on the other kidney and also checked the kidney, I previously had two surgeries at Wellmont on my right kidney from a 6x8mm stone blocking the kidney! I have had great success with Dr Ick and would reccommend him to ny of my family or friends!! My niece recommended him to me!! He's an excellent Urologist!!
- 26 years of experience
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
Dr. Ick has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ick has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ick.
