Dr. Kurt Jackson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bloomfield, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center and Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.



Dr. Jackson works at Retina Center of NJ, LLP in Bloomfield, NJ with other offices in Livingston, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion, Macular Hole and Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.