Dr. Kurt Jaeckle, MD
Overview of Dr. Kurt Jaeckle, MD
Dr. Kurt Jaeckle, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.
Dr. Jaeckle's Office Locations
Jacksonville - Cancer4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 914-5419Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- PHCS
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jaeckle takes the time to answer your questions and explains your condition in plain English. His knowledge of brain tumors and current research is superior. Nurse Kathy (his left hand) is also great.
About Dr. Kurt Jaeckle, MD
- Neurology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Meml Sloan-Kettering Ctr|Vanderbilt University
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic in Florida
