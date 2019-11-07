Dr. Kurt Jensen, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jensen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kurt Jensen, DDS
Overview
Dr. Kurt Jensen, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Rockford, IL. They completed their residency with University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
Dr. Jensen works at
Locations
-
1
Oral and Facial Surgery Center6050 Brynwood Dr Ste 102, Rockford, IL 61114 Directions (815) 877-0694Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton
- OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center
- SwedishAmerican Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I had to have my work on times when Dr. Jensen was not available. I'm sure Dr. Jensen is tops from the reviews I have read. I was blessed,however, to have Dr. Hawkins do my surgery. She was professional and friendly, a surgeons surgeon. I cannot praise her and her staff enough. I had wisdom tooth removal and never felt a thing. I felt at ease and total concern for all my questions and issues. I highly recommend this practice
About Dr. Kurt Jensen, DDS
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English
- 1598805822
Education & Certifications
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
