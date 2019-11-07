Overview

Dr. Kurt Jensen, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Rockford, IL. They completed their residency with University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine



Dr. Jensen works at Oral and Facial Surgery Center in Rockford, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.