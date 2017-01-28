Overview of Dr. Kurt Johnson, MD

Dr. Kurt Johnson, MD is an Undersea & Hyperbaric Medicine Specialist in Chico, CA. They specialize in Undersea & Hyperbaric Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Enloe Medical Center and Oroville Hospital.



Dr. Johnson works at Mangrove Medical Group in Chico, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.