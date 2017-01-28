See All Hyperbaric Medicine & Undersea Medicine Doctors in Chico, CA
Dr. Kurt Johnson, MD

Undersea & Hyperbaric Medicine
4.6 (9)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kurt Johnson, MD

Dr. Kurt Johnson, MD is an Undersea & Hyperbaric Medicine Specialist in Chico, CA. They specialize in Undersea & Hyperbaric Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Enloe Medical Center and Oroville Hospital.

Dr. Johnson works at Mangrove Medical Group in Chico, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Johnson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mangrove Medical Group
    1040 MANGROVE AVE, Chico, CA 95926 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 487-1056

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Enloe Medical Center
  • Oroville Hospital
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 28, 2017
    Been seeing dr Johnson for more than 20 years. Best family doctor around
    Mike J in Magalia, CA — Jan 28, 2017
    About Dr. Kurt Johnson, MD

    • Undersea & Hyperbaric Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1407881741
    Education & Certifications

    • Hinsdale Hosp
    • Hinsdale Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Loma Linda School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kurt Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Johnson works at Mangrove Medical Group in Chico, CA. View the full address on Dr. Johnson’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

