Dr. Kurt Johnson, MD
Overview of Dr. Kurt Johnson, MD
Dr. Kurt Johnson, MD is an Undersea & Hyperbaric Medicine Specialist in Chico, CA. They specialize in Undersea & Hyperbaric Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Enloe Medical Center and Oroville Hospital.
Dr. Johnson's Office Locations
Mangrove Medical Group1040 MANGROVE AVE, Chico, CA 95926 Directions (530) 487-1056
Hospital Affiliations
- Enloe Medical Center
- Oroville Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Been seeing dr Johnson for more than 20 years. Best family doctor around
About Dr. Kurt Johnson, MD
- Undersea & Hyperbaric Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1407881741
Education & Certifications
- Hinsdale Hosp
- Hinsdale Hosp
- Loma Linda School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson works at
Dr. Johnson speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
