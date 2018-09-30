Overview of Dr. Kurt Kampert, MD

Dr. Kurt Kampert, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center and Willis-Knighton Medical Center.



Dr. Kampert works at Highlandâ Clinicâ Dermatology in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Limb Pain and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.