Overview of Dr. Kurt Kauffman, MD

Dr. Kurt Kauffman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis and Wesley Medical Center.



Dr. Kauffman works at Associates in Women's Health - East Wichita Office in Wichita, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Amniocentesis and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.