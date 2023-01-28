Dr. Kurt Leuenberger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leuenberger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kurt Leuenberger, MD
Dr. Kurt Leuenberger, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Hematology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Christ Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital, Mercy Health-West Hospital, Saint Elizabeth Dearborn Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.
Oncologyhematology Care Inc3301 Mercy Health Blvd Ste 100, Cincinnati, OH 45211 Directions (513) 751-2273Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Mercy Health-West Hospital
- Saint Elizabeth Dearborn Hospital
- The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Very short since I'm in remission and he had sick patients to take care of :)
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
Dr. Leuenberger has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leuenberger accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leuenberger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leuenberger works at
Dr. Leuenberger has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leuenberger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
71 patients have reviewed Dr. Leuenberger. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leuenberger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leuenberger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leuenberger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.