Overview of Dr. Kurt Leuenberger, MD

Dr. Kurt Leuenberger, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Hematology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Christ Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital, Mercy Health-West Hospital, Saint Elizabeth Dearborn Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.



Dr. Leuenberger works at Oncology Hematology Care in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.