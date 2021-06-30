Dr. Kurt Lindsay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lindsay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kurt Lindsay, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kurt Lindsay, MD
Dr. Kurt Lindsay, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Kalispell, MT. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Logan Health - Whitefish and Logan Health Medical Center.
Dr. Lindsay's Office Locations
Kalispell Medical Center Nrlgy200 Commons Way Ste C, Kalispell, MT 59901 Directions (406) 752-5095
Kalispell Regional Healthcare310 Sunnyview Ln, Kalispell, MT 59901 Directions (406) 752-5111
Hospital Affiliations
- Logan Health - Whitefish
- Logan Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lindsay treated my husband when we lived in Kalispell. He was very kind and helpful in every way. He was easy to talk to and was concerned with both of us as we faced a difficult journey with my husband's illness. I have recommended others to him without hesitation.
About Dr. Kurt Lindsay, MD
- Neurology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
