Dr. Kurt Lu, MD is a Dermatologist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Rochester School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Northwestern Medicine Department of Dermatology676 N Saint Clair St Ste 1600, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8106
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meridian Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Viant
I began seeing Dr. Lu late in 2018 after enduring recurring skin infections on my face and foot along with 10+ years of battling eczema. Within 5 minutes, Dr. Lu had a comprehensive treatment program that required around-the-clock treatment. I was hesitant at first because it was a lot to do on a daily basis, but everything he has recommended has been extremely helpful. He calls/sends messages after hours to check on how I'm doing and is very confident in all of his decisions.
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Case Western Reserve University/University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
- St Lukes Roosevelt Hospital Center
- University of Rochester School of Medicine
Dr. Lu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Lu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lu.
