Dr. Kurt Maggio, MD
Dr. Kurt Maggio, MD is a Dermatologist in Gainesville, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital.
Renewal Dermatology Med Spa7512 GARDNER PARK DR, Gainesville, VA 20155 Directions (703) 753-9860Monday7:30am - 3:30pmTuesday7:30am - 3:30pmWednesday7:30am - 3:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 3:30pm
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
My first consultation with Dr. Maggio went very well. He is easy to talk to, knowledgeable, and confident. We have a plan. I was in and out of there with little wait time. My Mohs surgery was painless except for a few ouchies from the shots. I stayed in a private room on a recliner with my laptop between waiting on lab results. The staff made me feel safe and comfortable. The surgery was successful. I have confidence in Dr. Maggio and his team. For me, trust is most important.
- Scripps Clinic
- Walter Reed Army Med Center
- Tripler Army Med Center
- G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI
Dr. Maggio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maggio has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Dermatitis and Excision of Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maggio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Maggio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maggio.
