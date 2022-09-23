Dr. Kurt Massey, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Massey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kurt Massey, DPM
Overview of Dr. Kurt Massey, DPM
Dr. Kurt Massey, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Mooresville, NC. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lake Norman Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Massey's Office Locations
Advanced Foot & Ankle Center PC137 Professional Park Dr Ste C, Mooresville, NC 28117 Directions (704) 662-8336
Iredell Health System557 Brookdale Dr, Statesville, NC 28677 Directions (704) 873-5661
The Surgical Center At Lake Norman131 Medical Park Rd, Mooresville, NC 28117 Directions (704) 663-1282
Piedmont Healthcare Endoscopy Center208 Old Mocksville Rd, Statesville, NC 28625 Directions (704) 662-8336
Hospital Affiliations
- Lake Norman Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve seen Dr. Massey for several years and he recently performed surgery on me for plantar’s fasciitis. He is direct and honest, but I like that in a doctor. I ask a lot of questions and he patiently answers them. I’m never left waiting for long when I see him, something that is also important to me. In these times when doctors often don’t have much time to spend with any one patient, I appreciate that he is not only on time, but I don’t feel rushed. My surgery could not have gone any better.He prepared me well and I felt no pain even in the days immediately following it. He was very honest about the difference in outcomes to those who took their aftercare seriously. I did - but he kept reminding me. Overall he knows his stuff and his approach to treatment seems to be if something simple can be the solution, that needs to be tried first. I definitely recommend him.
About Dr. Kurt Massey, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1417943986
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Massey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Massey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Massey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Massey. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Massey.
