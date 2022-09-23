See All Podiatric Surgeons in Mooresville, NC
Dr. Kurt Massey, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
2.6 (36)
Map Pin Small Mooresville, NC
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kurt Massey, DPM

Dr. Kurt Massey, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Mooresville, NC. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lake Norman Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Massey works at Advanced Foot & Ankle Center in Mooresville, NC with other offices in Statesville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Massey's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Foot & Ankle Center PC
    137 Professional Park Dr Ste C, Mooresville, NC 28117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 662-8336
  2. 2
    Iredell Health System
    557 Brookdale Dr, Statesville, NC 28677 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 873-5661
  3. 3
    The Surgical Center At Lake Norman
    131 Medical Park Rd, Mooresville, NC 28117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 663-1282
  4. 4
    Piedmont Healthcare Endoscopy Center
    208 Old Mocksville Rd, Statesville, NC 28625 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 662-8336

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lake Norman Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion Surgery
Stress Fracture of Foot
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion Surgery
Stress Fracture of Foot

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Exam Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (21)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Kurt Massey, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1417943986
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kurt Massey, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Massey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Massey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Massey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Massey. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Massey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Massey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Massey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

