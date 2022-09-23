Overview of Dr. Kurt Massey, DPM

Dr. Kurt Massey, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Mooresville, NC. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lake Norman Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Massey works at Advanced Foot & Ankle Center in Mooresville, NC with other offices in Statesville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.