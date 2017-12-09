Overview of Dr. Kurt McCammon, MD

Dr. Kurt McCammon, MD is an Urology Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, Sentara Careplex Hospital, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Obici Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.



Dr. McCammon works at Urology of Virginia in Virginia Beach, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Overactive Bladder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.