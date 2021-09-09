Overview of Dr. Kurt Mentzer, MD

Dr. Kurt Mentzer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med|Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med|Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital.



Dr. Mentzer works at Alaska Shoulder Orthopedic Institute in Anchorage, AK. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Dislocation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.