See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Anchorage, AK
Dr. Kurt Mentzer, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Kurt Mentzer, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.9 (18)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kurt Mentzer, MD

Dr. Kurt Mentzer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med|Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med|Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital.

Dr. Mentzer works at Alaska Shoulder Orthopedic Institute in Anchorage, AK. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Dislocation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Mentzer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Alaska Shoulder Orthopedic Institute
    2741 Debarr Rd Ste C408, Anchorage, AK 99508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (907) 268-2770
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alaska Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Shoulder Dislocation
Dupuytren's Contracture
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Shoulder Dislocation
Dupuytren's Contracture
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Mentzer?

    Sep 09, 2021
    Dr.Mentzer is hands down THE BEST ortho for the shoulder arm and hand! He listens and he goes above and beyond! You want the best of the best?? Dr.Mentzer is the Doctor to see!
    — Sep 09, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kurt Mentzer, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kurt Mentzer, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mentzer to family and friends

    Dr. Mentzer's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Mentzer

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kurt Mentzer, MD.

    About Dr. Kurt Mentzer, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891882213
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hand Center Of San Antonio|The Hand Center of San Antonio|The Hand Center of San Antonio
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Wilford Hall Ambulatory Sugerical Center|Wilford Hall Ambulatory Sugerical Center|Wilford Hall Usaf Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med|Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med|Medical College of Georgia
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kurt Mentzer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mentzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mentzer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mentzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mentzer works at Alaska Shoulder Orthopedic Institute in Anchorage, AK. View the full address on Dr. Mentzer’s profile.

    Dr. Mentzer has seen patients for Shoulder Dislocation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mentzer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Mentzer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mentzer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mentzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mentzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Kurt Mentzer, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.