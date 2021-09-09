Dr. Kurt Mentzer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mentzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kurt Mentzer, MD
Overview of Dr. Kurt Mentzer, MD
Dr. Kurt Mentzer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med|Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med|Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital.
Dr. Mentzer's Office Locations
Alaska Shoulder Orthopedic Institute2741 Debarr Rd Ste C408, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 268-2770Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Mentzer is hands down THE BEST ortho for the shoulder arm and hand! He listens and he goes above and beyond! You want the best of the best?? Dr.Mentzer is the Doctor to see!
About Dr. Kurt Mentzer, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1891882213
Education & Certifications
- Hand Center Of San Antonio|The Hand Center of San Antonio|The Hand Center of San Antonio
- Wilford Hall Ambulatory Sugerical Center|Wilford Hall Ambulatory Sugerical Center|Wilford Hall Usaf Medical Center
- Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center
- Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med|Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med|Medical College of Georgia
- Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mentzer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mentzer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mentzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mentzer has seen patients for Shoulder Dislocation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mentzer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Mentzer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mentzer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mentzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mentzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.